Chhatisgarh Vyapam exam: The admit card for Chhatisgarh Vyapam has been released on the official website and candidates are required to download it at the earliest to avoid last minute hassle.

Chhatisgarh Vyapam exam 2019: Chhatisgarh Vyapam or CG PEB has issued the admit card for admission to MSc Nursing and Post-Basic Nursing courses. The admit cards were released on June 14, 2019, and candidates are required to download the admit card asap to avoid the last minute hassle. Admit card can be downloaded be referring to this link: cgvyapam.choice.gov.in

The CGPEB is scheduled to conduct both the entrance examinations on June 23, 2019. The MSc nursing exam or MSCN 19 will be conducted from 10 am to 12:15 pm while the Post-Basic nursing exam will be conducted from 2 to 4:15 pm. Both exams will be conducted in Raipur and Bilaspur.

Click the below mentioned links to download admit card directly:

To download MSc admit card, click here

To download Post-Basic Nursing admit card, click here

Candidates are required to report at the respective exam centres one hour ahead of the exam to go through the security check process. They can go through more details through this notification.

CG Vyapam 2019: Here’s how to download via the official website

Go to the official website

Click the link that reads download admit card for the relevant exam

Enter your log-in credentials and submit

Once you have entered your credentials, you can download your admit card

Download your admit card and get a hard copy to show it at the exam centre while appearing for the exam

The official notification for both the exams was released in April and the application process went on until May 12, 2019. The notification for both the exams was released along with the BSc Nursing entrance examination, admit card for which has bee released.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App