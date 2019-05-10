Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 12th Result 2019: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is going to release the CGBSE 12th results on cgbse.nic.in. Candidates can check the steps to download the Chhattisgarh Board 12th results given here.

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 12th Result 2019: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is going to declare the CGBSE 12th results on its official website – cgbse.nic.in today, May 10, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their respective results from the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board. The results will also be available on other websites like results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, result.cg.nic.in, and examresults.net.

Candidates can also check the alternative websites if they are not able to access the result on the official website due to heavy traffic. This year, a total of 3 lakh students had registered for the CGBSE Class 12th examinations which were conducted by the Board from March 2 till March 29, 2019.

How to check the Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 12th Result 2019 at cgbse.nic.in?

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ CGBSE 12th Result 2019 download “

“ Candidates will be then taken to the next page

Here, enter your roll number as printed on the CGBSE 12th Admit Card 2019

Click on the submit button

The CGBSE 12th Result 2019 results will be displayed on the computer screen

Here’s the direct link to download the Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result online: cgbse.nic.in



Last year, more than 2.70 lakh candidates had participated in the Class 12th Board examination and the overall pass percentage of the students was recorded to be 77%. Reports say that female candidates had performed better than male candidates by 5%. Out of the total candidates, 74.45% of the boys passed the examination while 79.40% girls passed the examination.

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Results to be declared in 5 minutes at a press conference. Candidates who have appeared in the 12th Class can check their results at cgbse.nic.in.

How to check?

Go to the official website of CGBSE i.e. cgbse.nic.in.

Click the link that reads Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education High School (Class 10) Result 2019 or Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education Higher School (Class 12) Result 2019.

Mention roll number, name, mobile number and email address.

Submit your credentials and wait for the online mark sheet to appear

Your Chhattisgarh Board Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Download your CGBSE Class 10 or class 12 Result 2019 result, and take a print out for future reference

Where to check CGBSE 12th Result 2019?

results.cg.nic.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.in

