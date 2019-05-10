Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Class 10th examination results today at 1 pm on the official website, cgbse.net. Those who had appeared for the examination can check the same through the official websites such as results.cg.nic.in, chhattisgarh.indiaresults.com, manabadi.com.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE class 10th results 2019 @ cgbse.net: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10 examination results today at 1 pm on the official website, cgbse.net. Those who had appeared for the examination can check the same through the official websites such as results.cg.nic.in, chhattisgarh.indiaresults.com, manabadi.com. Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10, 12 examinations this year. The Class 10 examination was conducted from March 1 to 23, 2019. Over 3.8 lakh students had appeared for class 10th examinations.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE class 10th results 2019: Steps to check the results 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the high school/higher secondary class 10/12 results 2019.

Step 3: Follow the links provided for the results.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided and click on submit.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

There is also an alternative way through which the result of class 10th can be checked.

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10th results 2019 LIVE Updates:

Chattisgarh Board class 10th results to be out Check CGBSE 10th results via app

Students can also check the results through their cell phones. They are required to follow the below-mentioned steps in order to get the same. Visit google play store. Download result app as per rating. Pre-register with your registration or roll number. Alert will appear soon after the declaration of results

Chhattisgarh 10th board examinations were conducted between March 1 to 23, 2019. The results of the class 12th will be declared on the same day itself. In the previous year, 4.42 lakh students from general and vocational streams appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) examination.

Students who had appeared for the 10th, 12th examination can check the results through the official website, cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic, the websites go slow, the results will also be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com

Live Updates

