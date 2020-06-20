The results of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education are most likely to be declared after June 20th, notified the Board. Approximately 3.84 lakh students appeared for the exams that were soon cancelled after the Coronavirus pandemic started spreading.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to announce the results very soon. The concerned administrators had declared that the Boards are most likely to reveal the Class 10th results after June 20th. Although the declaration date has not been confirmed, the students can check their results at https://results.cg.nic.in/ or https://cgbse.nic.in/ – the official website of CGBSE.

About 3.84 lakh students appeared for the class 10th exams that began from March 3rd. Due to the rise of COVID-19 and the safety of the students, the Board secretary VK Goel decided to cancel the remaining exams and mark those on the basis of internal assessment.

The Board decided to change the answer sheet format in December 2019; limiting them to 32 pages and 42 pages for class 10th and class 12 respectively. It was also stated that only a single side of the sheet was to be used while writing the exam. This practice was implemented to help students keep their answers precise and of appropriate length.

How to check result via SMS

Students can also send an SMS in the format — CG12ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their results on their phones.

It was found that approximately 7.69 lakh students appeared for the CGBSE boards in 2019. Analysing the results of previous year, 78.43% was the cumulative passing percentage for class 12th students. For the students of class 10th it was 68.2%. Nisha Patel was the class 10th CGBSE boards in 2019 by scoring 93.33 percentile. The 12th class Board topper position was shared by Yogender Verma and Devender Sahu for scoring 97.4% each.

At the college level, the state of Chhattisgarh has decided to conduct the the exams of final year students while the remaining are to be marked on their internal assessments.

