CGBSE 10th 12th supply results 2019: Today Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) announced the class 10th,12th supplementary exam result. Candidates who appeared in the CGBSE class 10th, 12th examination can check the result on the official website of CGBSE or click on the link cgbse.nic.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that the official website of CGBSE also announced the Class 12th vocational exam result, candidates can check the result on the official website of CGBSE. To access the CGBSE result candidates need to enter the credentials like Roll Number and Captcha/Security code. The result consist of Roll number , candutes name, score achieved. However, CGBSE always conducts the Class 10th and Class 12th examinations in the month of March, perhaps CGBSE supplementary exams result was held in the month of July this year.

Follow the steps to check the CGBSE 10th 12th Supplementary Results 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Information counter

Step 3: Click on the link Exam Results – High School Complementary / Opportunity Examination – 2019

Step 4: A new web page will appear with a dialogue box

Step 5: Candidates need to fill all the credentials in the dialogue box-like roll number and security captcha

Step 6: Click on the Submit button

Step 7: The result will appear in the PDF format

Step 8: Candidates need to download the result

Step 9: Take a hard copy of it for future reference.

Step 10: Candidates can also check the results of the Higher Secondary Business Opportunity Examination – 2019

