Chhattisgarh CG SET hall ticket 2019 released: Chhattisgarh Professional examination board, Raipur has released the hall ticket for the state State Eligibility Test (SET). Candidates who are interested can download their CGSET hall ticket from the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 24. The examination will be conducted in two shifts morning (9:30 am to 12:15 pm) and afternoon (2 pm to 4:45 pm). Candidates will take the examination in across 27 districts of the state, as per an official statement.

Chhattisgarh CG SET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download admit card for STET’, on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in after using details

Step 5: Hall ticket will appear, download

At least 60 percent marks in the recruitment examination will be required to qualify the examination.

For the reserved category candidates, the minimum requirement is 50 percent.

Post qualifying the exam marks secured will be eligible until seven years, based on which the candidates can apply for the teaching job in state-run schools.

The application form is available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board. Candidates who are interested in checking the important dates, the application process, qualifying criteria, previous year cutoff and from details can do the same after regularly keeping a check on the official website.

Application fee

UR or General Rs. 350/-

OBC Rs. 250/-

SC/ST/PWD Rs. 200/-

After submitting the details, candidates will have to click on the ‘submit’ button, and submit all the details in the application form.

Candidates are also required to submit the application fee, which is as mentioned below. Candidate can remit the fee amount online through net banking or debit/credit card.

