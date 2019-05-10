Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education organized the class 12 board examinations in the month of March, which started from 2 March and ended on 29 March. As per the data, a total of 3 lakh students registered themselves for the CGBSE plus two exams. As the result is out today, the students who appeared for the CGBSE plus two exams can check the pass percentage here!

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has finally declared the result for Class 12 board examination today on the official websites including cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. The students who sat for the examinations should now check their scorecards on the official websites and save it for further references. Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education had earlier announced the result time to be between 12 pm to 1 pm.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education organized the class 12 board examinations in the month of March, which started from 2 March and ended on 29 March. As per the data, a total of 3 lakh students registered themselves for the CGBSE plus two exams. As the result is out today, the students who appeared for the CGBSE plus two exams can easily check their scores following these simple steps!

Step 1: Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’

Step 3: Fill in your roll number, date of birth as mentioned in your hall ticket

Step 4: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can take a print out, email or download the result for further reference.

Touring back to the data of 2018, the overall pass percentage of Class 12 students touched 77 percent, of which the girls outshined boys evidently. A total of 2,72,000 students sat for the CGBSE board class 12 examinations and girls left behind the boys with 5%. While the pass percentage for boys was 74.45, the girls recorded 79.40 percent.

Here’s the pass percentage of Class 12 CGBSE board, 2019!

The overall pass percentage for Class 12 of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is 78.45 percent. Class 12 has been topped by Yogendra Verma with 97.4 percent.

Here’s the pass percentage of Class 10 CGBSE board, 2019!

The overall pass percentage for Class 10 of Chhattisgarh Board is 68 percent. While the pass percentage for girls is 77.70 percent and for boys, it is 68.25 percent, once again the girls have outshined boys. Nisha Patel has topped in class 10 with 99.33 percent marks.

