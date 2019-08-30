Chhattisgarh CGBSE DEd, DElEd Result 2019: Results are announced by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, applicants can check the result by following the steps given below also read the full text for the direct link and website.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE DEd, DElEd Result 2019: The result for CGBSE D.Ed. and D.El.Ed. exam 2019 has been declared by Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result online through the official website of CGBSE, cgbse.nic.in

For the direct link click here.

The result was awaited for all the candidates who appeared for the exam. Now as the result has declared on the official website candidates can check the result by visiting the official website cgbse.nic.in or by clicking on the above given direct link which will make access to the result in a more easy manner.

The result will be declared for the first and second-year exams that were held for D.Ed. and D.El.Ed. exams. The exams were conducted on June 7, 2019, and since then the candidates have been waiting for the declaration of the result.

Steps to Check CGBSE D.Ed. and D.El.Ed. Result 2019

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by following these steps.

Step 1: The candidates should visit the official website i.e. cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the left-hand side of the panel, the candidates will find the link of the D.El.Ed. exam.

Step 3: On clicking the link, the candidates will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: The candidates need to log-in using their credentials as given to them by the authorities.

Step 5: On submission, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: The candidates need to download the result and take a print out

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App