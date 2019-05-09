Chhattisgarh class 10th 12th Board Result 2019: The results for the class 10th, 12th will be declared by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur at the official website cgbse.nic.in. tomorrow, May 10 2019, at 1 pm. Interested students can check their score at the official website and other website also, that is, results.cg.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh class 10th 12th Board Result 2019 @ cgbse.nic.in: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur, will release the results for class 10th or matric examination at the official website cgbse.nic.in. tomorrow, May 10 2019, at 1 pm. Students can check their score at the official website. There is also an alternative website through which the result can be checked that is results.cg.nic.in. The annual examinations for class 10 was held from March 1 to March 23, 2019. The supplementary exams for class 10 and class 12 were held in the months, June and July. Results of which will be released in August.

Chhattisgarh class 10th, 12th Board Result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the websites of CGBSE, results.cgbse.nic.in or cgbse.nic.in On the homepage, there will be two servers to select in order to get your class 10th and 12th exams results Chhattisgarh Class 10th exam, click on ‘High School (10th) Examination Result Year 2019’ and for Chhattisgarh Class 12 exam, click on ‘Higher Secondary (12th) Examination Result Year 2019’ Enter your roll number in the space provided Click on submit. Results will appear on the screen Download it. Take out a print out of the same for future use.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh CGBSE class 10, 12 results 2019 to be declared tomorrow @cgbse.nic.in: When, Where and How to check

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2019: Statistics of students

This year, over 8 lakh students took the Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th and Class 12th results 2019 in the state. Around 3.88 lakh candidates appeared for CGBSE Class 10 exam while 2.66 lakh candidates appeared for CGBSE Class 12 board examination 2019.

Chhattisgarh Result Class 10 and Class 12: Last year statistics

In the previous year, 2018 the class 10th examinations for Chhattisgarh Board were conducted between March 5 to March 28. The class 12th students appeared from March 7 to April 2, 2019. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) released the results of Class 10 and Class 12 exam 2018 on May 9.

The pass percentage of Class 12 touched 77 per cent while 10th class students or High School’s passed the exam with 68.04 percentage.

Also Read: JKBOSE 10th Result 2019: Kashmir Division results released on jkbose.ac.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App