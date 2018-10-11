Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2018: Last date to apply for Stenographer posts is tomorrow, i.e. on October 12, 2018. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the prescribed format as soon as possible.

Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2018: The Chhattisgarh High Court is all set to close the application process for the recruitment of candidates to the post of Stenographers. Earlier, the Court had released a notification regarding the job and applications were invited from interested and eligible candidates for the vacant Stenographer posts. Candidates who have not yet applied for the same should apply in the prescribed format on or before the last date, i.e. tomorrow.

As per reports, the last date for submission of applications has been scheduled for October 12, 2018. There are 61 vacancies against the Stenographer post and for being eligible to apply for the same candidates must be a graduate from a recognised university/institution. Moreover, only those candidates who are in between the age of 21 and 30 years are eligible to apply for the post.

Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2018: Vacancy Details

Stenographer: 61 Posts

Minimum Educational Qualification: Graduate from any recognised university

How to apply for the Stenographer Post?

Log in to the official website of Chhattisgarh High Court

Search for the Career or recruitment link and click on it

Now, read the instructions in the recruitment notification

Follow the instructions mentioned on it and apply through the prescribed format

