Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2018: The application process for the recruitment of Police is now open at cgpolice.cgstate.gov.in and as per reports the application submission date has been extended by the recruitment wing. Those who are interested to apply can log on to the website and do the same before the last date i.e. September 20.

Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2018: The notification for the recruitment of Police was released by Chhattisgarh Police, New Raipur this year on the official website – cgpolice.cgstate.gov.in. As per reports in a leading daily, there are 655 vacancies against the post and those who are interested but have not yet applied for the same can do so before September 20 by logging into the official website.

According to the official website, the last date to apply for the posts was September 16 which has been now changed to September 20, 2018. This recruitment drive aims to engage eligible candidates to the posts of Sub Inspector (SI), Subedar and Platoon Commander. Those who want to fill in the application form online can follow the instructions given below.

Number of vacancies for Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2018:

Sub Inspector: 381

SI (Special Branch): 37

SI (Fingerprint): 8

SI (Document under Question): 2

SI (Computer): 11

SI (Telecommunications): 7

Subedar: 25

Platoon Commander: 184

Candidates also need to pay an application fee of Rs 400 if under Unreserved/ OBC Category and Rs 200 SC/ ST Category. Also, the candidates willing to apply for the post should be in between the age of 18 to 28 years as on January 1, 2018.

How to apply for Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2018?

Log int o the official website cgpolice.gov.in Click on the Recruitment link Candidates will be directed to a different page Here, click on Online Application Form Follow the application process and make application fee payment online

