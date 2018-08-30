Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2018: Chhattisgarh Police has released a notification for recruitment of Sub Inspectors on its official website. Candidates can check the notification by logging into cgpolice.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2018: The Chhattisgarh Police has released a notification for the recruitment of Sub Inspectors against notified the notification 655 vacant positions on its official website. Interested candidates can check the official website cgpolice.gov.in and go through the detailed notification before applying for the position online.

According to reports, there are 655 vacant positions which are aimed to be filled up through this recruitment drive. The application process is now open on the official website for the posts of Sub Inspector, Subedar and Platoon Commander. Interested candidates can apply by following the instructions given below.

Steps to check the online recruitment Notification:

Log in to the official website of Chhattisgarh Police, cgpolice.gov.in Search for the link that reads, “Chattisgarh Police Recruitment 2018 Notification” on the homepage and click on the same Candidates will be directed to a different window and a PDF will open Check the PDF and download it Take a print out of the same if necessary for future reference

To go to the official website and read the Chattisgarh Police Recruitment 2018 online Notification directly, click on this link: http://cgpolice.gov.in/

