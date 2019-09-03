Chhattisgarh SET 2019 admit card released on the official website of Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) @vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The CGPEB will conduct the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test on September 8, 2019. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website. also they are advised to keep a copy of the admit card with themselves in the examination hall.

Chhattisgarh SET 2019 admit card released @vyapam.cgstate.gov.in: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released the hall ticket or the admit card for Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (SET) 2019. the hall ticket has been declared on the official website of the board, All those candidates those who had applied for the Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test can visit the official website of the CGPEB — vyapam.cgstate.gov.in – to check and download their hall ticket.

Given below is the direct link of the website to download the admit card:

DIRECT LINK: Download Admit Card of Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test

In order to download the admit card, candidates must enter their Chhattisgarh SET registration ID and date of birth. Also, it is mandatory for the candidates to carry the SET admit card as no candidates would be allowed to enter the examination hall without it. They must also carry valid identity proof. Chattisgarh State Eligibility Test is scheduled to be held on September 8, 2019.

Steps to download Chhattisgarh SET 2019

Candidates can follow the simple steps below and download their Chhattisgarh SET 2019.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGPEB, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, “Download Admit Card of Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test ..

Step 3: Candidates will then redirected to a new page of the CGPEB website

Step 4: Enter your login credentials, registration ID and date of birth

Step 5: Your admit card for Chhattisgarh SET 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your Chhattisgarh SET 2019 for future reference.

The online application process for CG SET 2019 started on July 22, 2019, while it concluded on August 13, 2019. Candidates can check further details on the official website of CGPEB on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App