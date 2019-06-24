Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has declared Chhattisgarh CG TET 2019. Candidates can now check the result on the official website cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, CGPEB has announced Chhattisgarh CG TET 2019 on June 24, 2019. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check the result on the official website cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has announced the result today around 1 pm. The Chhattisgarh board has declared the result for Paper 1 and Paper 2 both. The Chhattisgarh TET exam was conducted on March 10, 2019. Paper 1 of the examination was held for the primary teachers who will be teaching Class I to V, whereas Paper 2 of the CEG TET 2019 exam was conducted for the upper primary teachers teaching Class VI to VIII. After 3 months of the examination, CGPEB declared the result on Monday. The CGPEB also announced the answer keys for the Paper I and Paper II today. Candidates can now check the allotted score to them in the CG TET Result 2019 today using the answer key.

Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ link in TET text box

Step 3: Candidates have to enter their roll number and submit

Step 4: CG TET Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of the candidates

Step 5: Students will have to Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Candidates who qualify the CG TET exam will be selected for appointment at various schools on the basis of their marks. Students can visit the official website of CGPEB for more details about the examination.

