Chhattisgarh Vyapam Board result 2019: Chhattisgarh Vyapam Board today released the CG B.Sc Result 2019. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the release of the result, can check in the official website of Chhattisgarh Vyapam Board official website or click on the link @cgvyapam.choice.gov.in to visit directly.

Candidates must know that the result will appear in an online mode and must be displayed only on the official website of Chhattisgarh Vyapam Board official website and no other source. CG Vyapam B.Sc Nursing Entrance Exam is a mandatory test for students and after clearing the exam they can enroll in B.Sc nursing courses.

Follow the steps to check CG B.Sc Nursing Result 2019 Online

Step 1: Click on the link @cgvyapam.choice.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the B.Sc Nursing Result Link

Step 3: A new web page will open

Step 4: Candidates must enter the credential like examination Roll Number, date of birth, etc

Step 5: Verify and click on the submit button

Step 6: The CG BSc Nursing Result will display in an online mode

Step 7: Candidates must download the Scorecard or Take Printout for future reference

Click on the direct link : Check CG BSc Results 2019 – Direct Link

Candidates must log in to the official website of the board, the result will be consist of marks scored, roll number, students name. CG Vyapam Board will issue a merit list of the candidates who have been selected or shortlisted for further rounds, the officials will also arrange a counseling session in which students must pay the fee to move in further rounds.

