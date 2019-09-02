CHIMCT Recruitment 2019: The Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (CHIMCT) has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Lecturer cum Assistant Instructor.

Important dates for CHIMCT Recruitment:

The last date to fill the application form for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Lecturer cum Assistant Instructor is September 30, 2019.

Vacancy details for CHIMCT Recruitment 2019:

Assistant Lecturer cum Assistant Instructor: 5 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria for CHIMCT Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification:

The candidate must have a Master’s degree in Tourism, hospitality or MBA or a Diploma in Hotel Administration, Hospitality management, hospitality administration, culinary science, culinary arts from a recognized university or an institute with a minimum of 55 per cent marks.

All the candidates having PhD degree with 6 months experience in 3 star and above level hotels.

Age limit: The age limit for the recruitment to the post of assistant instructor cum assistant lecturer by the Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (CHIMCT) is 37 years and relaxation will be provided as per the official notification.

How to apply for CHIMCT Recruitment 2019:

All the eligible and interested candidates can apply for the same by submitting their applications by following the format mentioned in the official notification released by the Chandigarh Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (CHIMCT) on or before the last date of application which is September 30, 2019.

