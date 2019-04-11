CHS Varanasi SET admit cards 2019: BHU Varanasi has released the admit cards for the CHS SET on April 11, 2019. The BHU SET admit card can be downloaded through candidate login by entering the provided user ID and password.

CHS Varanasi SET admit cards 2019: The Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi has published the admit card for Central Hindu School SET on April 11, 2019. Candidates, who have applied for the Banaras Hindu University BHU School Entrance Test 2019, can download their admit card from the official website of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), bhuonline.in. The BHU SET admit card can be downloaded through candidate login by entering the provided user ID and password. The Banaras Hindu University admits girls and boys in classes VI, IX and XI in the Central Hindu Girls’ School and the Central Hindu Boys’ School through a common entrance test.

Important Dates:

Dates of Entrance Test:

Class XI Arts and Commerce: April 25, 2019 ( 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM)

Class XI Biology: April 26, 2019 (8:00 AM to 10:00 AM)

Class XI Maths: April 27, 2019 (8:00 AM to 10:00 AM)

Class IX: April 28, 2019 (8:00 AM to 10:00 AM)

Class VI: April 29, 2019 (8:00 AM to 10:00 AM)

Tentative date of SET-2019 result announcement: June 10, 2019

Dates of counselling and admission for external candidates:

Class VI: June 21, 2019 (8:00 AM to 12:00 PM)

Class IX: June 22, 2019 (8:00 AM to 12:00 PM)

Class XI Maths: June 24, 2019 (8:00 AM to 12:00 PM)

Class XI Arts and Commerce: June 26, 2019 (8:00 AM to 12:00 PM)

Class XI Paid Seats (in CHBS only): June 27, 2019 (8:00 to 12:00 PM)

Entrance Test Syllabus:

For class VI: The test question paper will be of class V standard consisting of 100 MCQ of various subjects including English, Mathematics, Hindi, Social Science and General Science.

For class IX: The test question paper will be of class VIII standard consisting of 100 MCQ subjects including English, Mathematics, General Science, Social Science and Hindi.

For Maths group: English, Hindi, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and General Studies.

For Bio group: English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, General Studies and Hindi.

For Commerce and Arts group: English, Hindi, Geography, History, Economics, General Studies, General Maths and Political Science.

