CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019 @chseodisha.nic.in: The Council of Higher Secondary Education or CHSE Odisha is going to declare the CHSE Intermediate results 2019 for Arts and Commerce streams today, June 21, 2019, on its official website – chseodisha.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019 @chseodisha.nic.in LIVE Updates: The Council of Higher Secondary Education or CHSE Odisha is going to declare the CHSE Intermediate results 2019 for Arts and Commerce streams today, June 21, 2019, on its official website – chseodisha.nic.in.

According to reports, the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Results and CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2019 will be available on the official website of the Council and also on third party websites after it is being declared at the press conference. The following third-party websites can be used as an alternative in case the official websites do not function – indiaresults.com, examresults.net and results.gov.in.

How to check CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019?

Visit the CHSE Odisha official website – chseodisha.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link, either Arts or Commerce

On clicking, students will have to enter their roll number in the provided space

On submitting, the Arts or Commerce Results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out for reference

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019 @chseodisha.nic.in: Here are the direct link to check the Arts and Commerce results on alternative websites:

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2019 @chseodisha.nic.in: Students can check their results from the following two websites – orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. They can also get the Odisha 12th Arts, Commerce Result via SMS on their mobile phones.

TYPE – RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263.

