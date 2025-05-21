CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Out Now-Here’s How You Can Check Yours Instantly

Students who appeared for the CHSE Odisha +2 exams can now check and download their scorecards from the official websites — orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has officially declared the Odisha Class 12 Result 2025 today, May 21, 2025.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has officially declared the Odisha Class 12 Result 2025 today, May 21, 2025. Students who appeared for the CHSE Odisha Class 12 board examinations can now check their results online through the official websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The Odisha 12th board exams 2025 were conducted from February 18 to March 27, 2025, across the state. The results were announced during a press conference, where board officials also revealed key data including overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, and gender-wise success rates.

How to Check CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Online

Students can follow the steps below to check and download their Class 12 Odisha board result 2025:

Visit the official result website: orissaresults.nic.in
Click on the link titled "CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025" on the homepage
Enter your roll number and other required credentials
Click on Submit to view your result
Download and take a printout for future reference

Alternate Website to Check Odisha Class 12 Result 2025

If the official website experiences heavy traffic, students can also access their results via the CHSE Odisha portal at chseodisha.nic.in.

For detailed information regarding subject-wise marks, re-evaluation, and supplementary exams, candidates are advised to visit the official CHSE Odisha website regularly.

