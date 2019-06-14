CHSE Odisha 12th results 2019: The Odisha 12 results are most likely to be released next week. Here are some steps to check the board examination results for arts and commerce streams.

CHSE Odisha 12th results 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has not yet finalised the date and time to announce the results of class 12 boards 2019 for the arts and the commerce stream students. However, according to reports, the Odisha board is likely to declare the results in the third week of June 2019 on the official website – bseodisha.nic.in. Students who had appeared in the examination in March this year must keep an eye on the official site for notification regarding the results to be released by the Council of higher secondary education (CHSE).

Meanwhile, the Class 12th exam results for science stream students were declared on June 3, 2019, at a press conference held in Bhubaneswar’s Geeta Govinda auditorium. Reportedly, the results of the Arts and Commerce have been delayed due to the devastating cyclone Fani as well as for the Lok Sabha elections held last month. The lack of evaluators also affected the declaration of the results for the arts and science students this year.

Here are some instructions the students can follow to check the results of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha +2 results.

How to download the CHSE Odisha 12th results 2019?

Visit the official site of the Odisha board- http://bseodisha.nic.in/

Click on the option “BSE Odisha 12th result 2019”

Enter the required details such as your roll number and date of birth

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same for future references

2. How to get your CHSE Odisha 12th results 2019 via SMS?

Type RESULTS (space) ROLL NO. and send it to 56263

Type 12 (space) ROLL NO. and sent it to 56263

3. How to get the CHSE Odisha 12th results 2019 through the mobile app?

Download Odisha Results mobile app from Google play store

Go to home page

Enter your class 12 board roll no. and hit submit

Your result will appear on the mobile screen

Download and take a print out of the same

