CHSE Odisha 12th results 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will be announcing CHSE +2 Result 2019 for Arts, Commerce and vocational courses on June 21. The results of Higher Secondary Examination will be declared on the official website at chseodisha.nic.in. Reports quoting Odisha Education minister Samir Das as saying that the CHSE will declare the results at 3.30 PM on Friday. In 2018, the results for Arts and Commerce streams were declared on June 9.

As many as 2,35,183 students appeared in the examination in Arts stream while as 27,278 students took part in Commerce stream. The CHSE had held the annual examinations in March, 2019, starting from March 7 to March 30. The council was scheduled to declare the CHSE +2 Result 2019 in the first week of June but it was delayed after Cyclone Fani struck the coastal state.

CHSE Odisha 12th results 2019: Steps to download CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2019

Visit the official website of CHSE at chseodisha.nic.in

On the homepage, click on a link that reads Odisha 12th Result 2019.

You will be taken to a new page.

Enter your credentials and hit submit option.

CHSE +2 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

On June 3, 2019, the council released the results of the Science stream. Students recorded a pass percentage of 72.33 percent in the examination.

There is also an alternative way to check the result CHSE Odisha Plus 2 results via sms. The candidates need to type RESULT (space) OR 12 (space) ROLLNO and send it to 56263. If candidates are not satisfied with the CHSE Result 2019,hey may opt for re-evaluation/rechecking for their examination copies, within 15 days from the date of CHSE Odisha Result 2019.

