CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2019 declared @ chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in, how to download Odisha +2 Science Result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has released the Class 12 or Plus two Science exam Results on its official website - chseodisha.nic.in. Students can now download the results via SMS or by following the steps given in this article below.

CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha, has declared the results of Class 12 or Plus 2 Science stream examinations today, June 3, 2019. The results are now available on the websites – chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in. According to reports, the results were supposed to be released on May 31, 2019, however, it got delayed. The Class 12 or Plus 2 examination was scheduled to be conducted by the Odisha Board from March 7, 2019 to March 30, 2019.

Moreover, the results can also be accessed from other third party websites such as results.gov.in, indiaresults.com, examresults.net apart from the official websites of the Odisha Board.

How to check the CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2019 online?

Visit the official website of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2019 download “

“ On clicking, the candidates will be redirected to a new window

Here, enter the necessary details such as roll number and submit

The result with scores will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the result sheet or e-marksheet and take a print out of the result for reference if required.

How to check CHSE Odisha 12th Science Result 2019 via SMS?

Students can also check their results with their respective android mobile phones via SMS. They need to type – RESULTOR12ROLL NUMBER – and send it to 56263 to receive the Class 12 results and scores.

