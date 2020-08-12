Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced the plus 2 Science result. Students can check their result on the official website- orissaresults.nic.in.

The Council for Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has declared the class 12 Science result today. A total of 68,374 students have cleared the plus 2 science exam this year with a pass percentage of 70.21 per cent, which was 2 per cent less than last year. Nayagarh district has registered the highest passing percentage with 86.51 per cent, while Jharsuguda has recorded the lowest passing percentage with 40.71 per cent.

This year, a total of 68,374 students have cleared the CHSE Plus two science exam. Out of which, 38,301 are boys and 30,073 are girls. The students can check the result on the official website http://orissaresults.nic.in/.

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus two science results 2020:

1) Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the result link

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Key in your roll no. and registration no.

5) Click submit and view your result

6) Take a print out and save it on your computer.

The Odisha government had cancelled the remaining CHSE class 12th exams scheduled to be conducted between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to the coronavirus lockdown.

For the cancelled papers, CHSE Odisha will evaluate the students based on their best performing papers. “In case of science students who have appeared in more than three papers, the average marks in the best three papers will be awarded for the papers whose examination has not been conducted,” the education minister had said.

