CHSE Odisha +2 arts, commerce Result 2019: The results for class 12 Arts and Commerce streams are expected to be declared on June 21, Friday at 3:30 pm by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha. Students who had appeared for the results can check their results through the official websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. In case the official website doesn't work properly, the results can be checked through other exam hosting partner websites such as indiaresults.com and examsresults.net.

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is expected to declare the results for class 12 Arts and Commerce streams on June 21, Friday at 3:30 pm. Students who had appeared for the examination can check their results through the official websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. In case the official website doesn’t work properly, the candidates can also check their results through other exam hosting websites such as indiaresults.com and examsresults.net.

Students can check their results through the SMS after typing RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER – and send it to 56263. A total of 2, 35,183 students appeared in the annual exam in arts stream, a total of 27, 278 students appeared for the exams. In the previous year, Plus-II Arts and Commerce results were published on June 9.

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the Odisha BSE’s official website bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘BSE Odisha 12th result 2019’ on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details such as roll number/date of birth

Step 4: Your BSE Odisha matric result will be displayed

Step 5: Take a print out for download for future use.

How to CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result 2019 via SMS

There is also an alternative way to check the result CHSE Odisha Plus 2 students Odisha CHSE Result 2019 via SMS. They need to type RESULT (space) OR 12 (space) ROLLNO and send it to 56263.

How to check 2019 via mobile app

The Plus 2 Odisha results will also be released on the Odisha Results’ mobile app offered by the Digital India App.

Steps to check CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result 2019: Check results on the mobile app

Step 1: Download the Odisha Results mobile app from Google Play Store. Go to the homepage.

Step 2: On the homepage, scan the latest Odisha result links. Select the +2 Arts, Commerce CHSE Odisha Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your Odisha CHSE Plus two roll number. Hit the tab enter and submit button.

Step 4: Odisha CHSE Result 2019 will appear on your mobile screen.

Step 5: Take a printout for future use.

In case the candidates are not satisfied with the CHSE Results 2019, they may opt for re-evaluation/rechecking for their examination copies. They can do so within 15 days period from the date of declaration of CHSE Odisha Result 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App