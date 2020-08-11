Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is set to release the result of class 12 Science examination. As per the information issued, the result will be declared on August 12, 2020, at 12.30 p.m.

Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is set to release the result of class 12 Science examination. As per the information issued, the result will be declared on August 12, 2020, at 12.30 p.m. This year around 1 lakh students had appeared for these exams. Students have been waiting for there results and with this news, they can finally put their suspense at rest.

Education Minister of the state, Samir Ranjan Dash will announce the result on August 12, 2020. The department of school education mentioned in a tweet that +2 or class 12 science result will be declared on August 12, 2020, at 12.30 p.m. in CHSE (O) and the result will be available on orissaresults.nic.in. This year some exams that were scheduled to be held in the month of July had to be cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

As all the exams could not be held this year, the state government instructed the schools to follow a certain pattern for allotting marks for the cancelled paper. As per the scheme, students who appeared in more than three papers, their average marks were calculated by adding the marks of their best three papers. If a student had appeared for 3 exams, he/she was given marks based on best 2 papers.

For students unsatisfied with marks, the board said that such students will be given a chance to appear for the cancelled exams once normalcy is ensured. Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, prioritising the health of the students, govts cancelled the exams.

