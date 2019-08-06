CHSE Odisha +2 supplementary result 2019: Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has released the +2 instant supplementary examination (Arts, Science, Commerce & Vocational) 2019 result on its official orissaresults.nic.in
The candidates those who had appeared for the CHSE Odisha instant supplementary examination can visit the official website of CHSE— orissaresults.nic.in – to check and download their result.
Around 74.84 per cent of students have passed the Odisha CHSE +2 supplementary exam, while 82.6% of students have cleared the art exam, the pass percentage among commerce students was 87.37%. reports said.
The result of its main exam was declared on June 21, 2019, by CHSE Odisha.
Steps to check CHSE Odisha +2 supplementary examination result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website of CHSE— orissaresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link which says “CHSE Odisha +2 examination result’
Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page of the website
Step 4: Candidates would enter CHSE Odisha roll number and registration number
Step 5: CHSE Odisha instant exam results 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.