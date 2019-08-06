CHSE Odisha +2 supplementary result 2019: the +2 instant supplementary examination (Arts, Science, Commerce & Vocational) 2019 result has been declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha on itd offcial website

The candidates those who had appeared for the CHSE Odisha instant supplementary examination can visit the official website of CHSE— orissaresults.nic.in – to check and download their result.

Around 74.84 per cent of students have passed the Odisha CHSE +2 supplementary exam, while 82.6% of students have cleared the art exam, the pass percentage among commerce students was 87.37%. reports said.

The result of its main exam was declared on June 21, 2019, by CHSE Odisha.

Steps to check CHSE Odisha +2 supplementary examination result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of CHSE— orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link which says “CHSE Odisha +2 examination result’

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page of the website

Step 4: Candidates would enter CHSE Odisha roll number and registration number

Step 5: CHSE Odisha instant exam results 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

