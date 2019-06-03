CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2019 announced @ chseodisha.nic.in, 72.33% pass: Odisha Class 12 results 2019 has been announced @ @ chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The total pass percentage in Odisha +2 Science results was recorded at 72.33% in 2019. The students can also check CHSE 12th Result 2019, Odisha +2 Science Result 2019 via other alternative websites such as bseodisha.nic.in, examresults.net indiaresults.com

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Science Result 2019 announced @ chseodisha.nic.in, 72.33% pass: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Monday released the Odisha Class 12 results 2019 on its official website, @ chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The Odisha +2 results were announced in a press conference at Geeta Govinda auditorium. This year, a total of 70,706 students have cleared the Odisha Plus Two Science examinations, however, the pass percentage has decreased this year. The total pass percentage in Odisha +2 Science results was recorded at 72.33% in 2019.

Reports said that the district that has recorded the highest pass percentage is Balasore. The numbers of students cleared the Odisha Class +2 results 2019 in Balasore is 89.69%. Last year, the district had recorded pass percentage of 89.69 per cent. The students can also check CHSE 12th Result 2019, Odisha +2 Science Result 2019 via other alternative websites such as bseodisha.nic.in, examresults.net indiaresults.com.

Shockingly, this year a total of 9 students have recorded zero pass percentage. Compared to the last years, none of the colleges was added in the zero performance list. Apart from that, 29 colleges have registered its name to 100% pass list.

Odisha Board class 12 Result 2019: Steps to check CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the CHSE Odisha Board official website: orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Odisha Class 12 Result download link

Step 3: In the new window, enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit all your details to view Odisha Board class 12th Result 2019

Step 5: Download the Odisha Class 12 Result

Step 6: Take out a print out for future use

Odisha Board class 12 Result 2019: Check CHSE Odisha +2 Science Result 2019 via SMS

The students can also check the results on mobile phones through SMS. Students are required to type RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER, and send it to 56263. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result through the official website.

The students can apply for rechecking June 6 onwards. The option to apply for rechecking will be open for 15 days only.

