The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will declare +2 science result on June 3. Students who appeared in the exam can check their result at Odisha Board’s official board orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in . Students can check their results at examresults.net.There are a total of 2,003 colleges available who offered for the Odisha+2 result. In 2019, more than 4 lakh students appeared for the Odisha CHSE Class 12 board examination. Nearly 2.35 lakh students appeared for the arts stream, 99,000 students appeared for the Science stream and there were 27200 students who have appeared in the commerce stream exam.

The CHSE exam conducted from March 7 to March 30. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha announced the Odisha 10 result 2019 on May 21. A total number of 562213 students gave the exam, while 397125 students passed the exam. The pass percentage of 84.62%. Girls performance was better than boys in the exam, 205470 girl students passed the exam while 191655 boys were able to get the pass marks in the mark.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019: Other websites to check

1. examresults.net

2. chseodisha.nic.in

3. orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha Board Result 2019: How to check Odisha 12th Result 2019

1. Visit the Odisha BSE’s official website bseodisha.nic.in

2. On the homepage, you will get BSE Odisha 12th Result 2019 link

3. Click on it and enter the important details like your roll number/date of birth

4. The BSE Odisha Matric Result will be shown

5. Download it and take the print out as it will be required to collect your original mark sheet.

How to check Odisha +2 result 2019 via SMS

Type RESULT OR 12 ROLLNO and send it to 56263.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established on September 7, 1982.

