CHSE Odisha Result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is likely to announce CHSE Odisha Result 2019 for the Science stream on Monday, June 3, 2019. CHSE will declare the Class 12th results on the official website at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. It will be released around 12 pm. The students have been advised to keep an eye on the websites mentioned above. The Class 12th exams were conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2019. The CHSE Odisha Science Result was declared on May 19 in 2018.

After the announcement of CHSE Odisha Result 2019 results, the students need to visit their respective schools where they can collect the marks sheets. In 2018, as many as 90,643 students had appeared for the examination on Science stream among which 73,523 cleared the Class 12th Science stream exam. The pass percentage in the said stream stood at 76.98 per cent, reports said.

Steps to check CHSE Odisha Result 2019:

Visit the official website at www.orissaresults.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the Odisha Class 12 Result download link You will be taken to a new window where you need to enter your credentials. Odisha CHSE Result 2019 will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

In 2018, a total of 3, 80,707 students had appeared in the Class 12th examination in Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Girls had outperformed boys, registering pass percentage of 82.36 per cent against 80.29 of boys. The overall pass percentage was 81.11 per cent. Meanwhile, the dates for the Arts and Commerce streams are not announced. The CHSE is expected to release the results of these two streams after the results of the Science stream are declared.

