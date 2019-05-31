CHSE Odisha Result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education or CHSE Odisha will publish the Odisha Plus 2 Result 2019 soon, Reports say that the Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 will declare on Friday (31 May 2019). Students who have applied for class 12th exam can check their Odisha Class 12th Result 2019 on the official website orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha Result 2019: Steps to check result

Step 1: Click on Odisha 12th result or Go to the official website orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2019’.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number in the login window.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit”.

Step 5: Odisha 12th result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and keep it safe for future reference.

It is expected that the result will be declared for all the three streams. Commerce, Science and Arts or the board may also declare +2 science result prior to Arts and commerce following the last year trend. Around 3 lakh students wrote the 12th class exams conducted from March 7 to March 30, 2019.

However, till now, there’s no official confirmation regarding the date and time for the release of Odisha CHSE Result 2019, Odisha 12th Result 2019 is not available at the official website. The BSE Odisha class 10th board result was declared by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on May 23. This year, an overall pass percentage of Odisha matric result was recorded at 70.78 per cent

Last year, the CHSE Odisha Science Result was declared on May 19 and Arts, Commerce Odisha result 2018 was out on June 9.

