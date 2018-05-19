Odisha Board Class 12 Results 2018: The School and Mass Education Minister of Odisha Badri Narayan Patra, has announced the Plus 2 Science stream result under the Council of Higher Secondary Education Board of Odisha or CHSE for the academic year 2017-18 today, May 19, 2018. The results have been uploaded on the official website. The results are now available online and students who had appeared for the CHSE Plus 2 Exam 2018 can avail their CHSE Plus 2 Results 2018 by entering their roll numbers on the specified area of the web portal. Reports say that 76.98% of the total number of students have passed the Plus 2 Science examination this year.
The results were declared by the Council at 11:00AM. Reports say that 41 students have scored more than 90% in the examination conducted during the month of March from 6th- 28th this year. Students eagerly waiting for the results can download their results from the official website of the Board, however, if he/she faces difficulty in logging into the official page due to heavy traffic, they can access the results from other third party websites such as indiaresults.com, results.nic.in and examresults.net/odisha.
Students can download their +2 SCIENCE ANNUAL EXAMINATION RESULT – 2018 with the help of these steps:
- Go to the official website of the Odisha Board,
- Search for the link that read, ‘Annual +2 Science Examination Result Published
at 11 AM on 19/05/2018’ and click on the same
- Now students will be directed to the result page
- Enter your requisite details such as Roll Number and Registration Number and click on the submit button
- Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer
- Download your Odisha Board class 12 result and take a print for the future reference
Also, the HSC or Class 10 results 2018 for the acedamic year 2017-18 was declared on May 7 this year.
ALSO READ: NIFT UG & PG Admissions 2018: Final results of entrance exam announced @ nift.ac.in | RPSC Recruitment 2018: Apply online for 13,162 teaching jobs @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check eligibility