Odisha Board Class 12 Results 2018: The Council of Higher Secondary Education Board has announced the Plus 2 Science results on its official website chseodisha.nic.in. None of the schools have recorded zero percent pass percentage this year. Candidates can now avail their class 12 results from the website by entering their roll numbers. Odisha Board Class 12 Results will also be available on other websites like results.nic.in and examresults.net.

Odisha Board Class 12 Results 2018: The School and Mass Education Minister of Odisha Badri Narayan Patra, has announced the Plus 2 Science stream result under the Council of Higher Secondary Education Board of Odisha or CHSE for the academic year 2017-18 today, May 19, 2018. The results have been uploaded on the official website. The results are now available online and students who had appeared for the CHSE Plus 2 Exam 2018 can avail their CHSE Plus 2 Results 2018 by entering their roll numbers on the specified area of the web portal. Reports say that 76.98% of the total number of students have passed the Plus 2 Science examination this year.

The results were declared by the Council at 11:00AM. Reports say that 41 students have scored more than 90% in the examination conducted during the month of March from 6th- 28th this year. Students eagerly waiting for the results can download their results from the official website of the Board, however, if he/she faces difficulty in logging into the official page due to heavy traffic, they can access the results from other third party websites such as indiaresults.com, results.nic.in and examresults.net/odisha.

Students can download their +2 SCIENCE ANNUAL EXAMINATION RESULT – 2018 with the help of these steps:

Go to the official website of the Odisha Board, Search for the link that read, ‘Annual +2 Science Examination Result Published

at 11 AM on 19/05/2018’ and click on the same Now students will be directed to the result page Enter your requisite details such as Roll Number and Registration Number and click on the submit button Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download your Odisha Board class 12 result and take a print for the future reference

Also, the HSC or Class 10 results 2018 for the acedamic year 2017-18 was declared on May 7 this year.

ALSO READ: NIFT UG & PG Admissions 2018: Final results of entrance exam announced @ nift.ac.in | RPSC Recruitment 2018: Apply online for 13,162 teaching jobs @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check eligibility

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App