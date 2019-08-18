CICT Recruitment 2019: Application for the personal secretary, UDC, LDC and other posts Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) has been invited on the official website. Interested candidates who are eligible for the post through the offline on or before September 18, 2019.

CICT Recruitment 2019: Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) has invited the applications for the personal secretary, UDC, LDC and other posts. Candidates who are eligible for the post through the offline on or before September 18, 2019. The last date to send application is September 18, 2019. CICT Personal Secretary, UDC, LDC and other posts vacancy details

Personal Secretary 03 Posts

Assistant Librarian: 1 post

Steno Grade II: 2 posts

UDC: 1 post

LDC: 1 post

Office Superintendent: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria for Personal Secretary, UDC, LDC and other job

Educational Qualification:

Personal Secretary: A 12th class or equivalent pass-out from a recognised Board/University is required for the required post.

2. Skill test of dictation in English/Tamil for ten minutes at the 100 words per minute speed and transcription in English/Tamil, only on computer in forty, 40 minutes.

Assistant Librarian: Bachelor’s degree in Library Science.

Steno Grade II: Class or equivalent pass from a recognised Board/ University

2. Skill test of Dictation in English/Tamil for ten minutes at the 100 words per minute speed and transcription in English/Tamil, only on computer in forty, 40 minutes.

UDC: Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

LDC: 12 Class or equivalent pass out from a recognized Board/University

Skill test only on computer in English typing at the speed of 35 words per minute corresponding to 10,000 key depressions per hour on an average of five key depressions for each word.

Office Superintendent: Central/State Govt. Staff should be a holder of analogous posts with the grade pay of Rs.4200/- in the administrative branch of the secretariat/audit/accounts department or UDC (grade pay of Rs.2400/-) or equivalent posts with eight years with the regular service in the grade including five years experience in Administration Branch with knowledge of cash, audit/accounts and budget work.

