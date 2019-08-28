CIPET recruitment 2019: Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology has invited the application for Assistant Officer, Administrative Assistant and other posts from benchmark disabilities people. Interested candidates can apply on or before 30 October.

CIPET recruitment 2019: Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET) is willing to recruit the candidates for Assistant Officer, Administrative and other posts. These posts are only available for the person with benchmark disability. Candidates can apply through its official website on or before October 30, 2019.

The notification was released on its official website on July 31, 2019. Candidates need to send the printout of the application by speed post to the address the Director (Administration), CIPET Head Office, T.V.K. Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai-600 032. Candidates should clearly mention the Advt No. CIPET/HO-AI /PWD /02/2019 and name of the post applied for.

CIPET recruitment 2019: Posts available and important date

Date: The application should be submitted on or before August 30, 2019.

Posts:

Officer (Personnel & Administration)

Assistant Officer (Personnel & Administration)

Administrative Assistant (Personnel & Administration). GR.III

Accounts Assistant Gr. III

CIPET recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Officer: For this post candidates must be graduate from recognized university and MBA/Post graduation in Public Administration or candidates must have done PG diploma in management from a recognized university with minimum 55 percent marks.

Assistant officer: Candidates should be graduate from recognized university and MBA/Post graduation in Public Administration or candidates must have done PG diploma in management from a recognized university with minimum 55 percent marks.

Administrative Assistant. GR.III: Candidates must be graduate from a recognized university with a minimum of 52 percent marks obtain. Moreover, Candidates should have speed 35 wpm in English typing or speed 30 wpm in Hindi typing. Candidates should have basic knowledge of computer which includes MS office, noting and drafting.

Accounts Assistant Gr. III: Candidates should have done full-time first-class graduation in commerce and also have knowledge of Tally software.

CIPET recruitment 2019: Salary details

Officer (Personnel & Administration)= Rs 56,100 per month

Assistant Officer (Personnel & Administration)= Rs 44,900 per month

Administrative Assistant (Personnel & Administration) GR.III= Rs 21,700 per month

Accounts Assistant (Personnel & Administration) Gr. III = Rs 21,700 per month

CIPET recruitment 2019: How to apply

Go to CIPET’s official website @cipet.gov.in

Check for advertisement given in news and updates

Click on the link to get the application form

