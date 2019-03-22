CIPET Recruitment 2019: Applicants are invited to apply for the technician and non-technician Group-A posts under Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, Chennai. Eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before April 15, 2019.

CIPET Recruitment 2019: Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology, Chennai, released applications for 24 Technical and Non-Technical Group-A Posts. Eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before April 15, 2019. Candidates are requested to follow the official website-cipet.gov.in,for detailed information on essential qualifications and experience.

Important Date:

• April 15, 2019: Closure Date of submitting the Application

Vacancy Details:

• Scientist-06 Posts

• Junior Scientist-03 Posts

• Manager (Personnel and Administration)-01 Post

• Manager (Finance and Accounts)-01

• Senior Technical Officer-07 Posts

• Technical Officer-06 Posts

Pays and Allowances:

• Scientist: Pay: Rs.67700/-per month DA, HRA, transport allowance, washing allowance etc. as per CIPET

norms

• Junior Scientist: Pay: Rs.56100/-per month DA, HRA, transport allowance, washing allowance etc. as

per CIPET norms

• Manager (Personnel and Administration):Pay: Rs.78800/ per month DA, HRA, transport allowance, washing

allowance etc. as per CIPET norms

• Manager(Finance andAccounts):Pay: Rs.78800/- per month, HRA, transport allowance, washing allowance

etc. as per CIPET norms

• Senior Technical Officer: Pay: Rs.67700/- per month DA, HRA, transport allowance, washing allowance

etc. as per CIPET norms

• Technical Officer: c Pay: Rs.56100/- per month DA, HRA, transport allowance, washing allowance etc.

as per CIPET norms

Advertisement Number: CIPET/HO-AI/01/2019

Procedure to apply:

Eligible candidates can apply to the post by sending the applications along with other necessary documents like Birth Certificate, Educational Qualification, Job Experience etc, to the Director (Administration), CIPET Head Office, T.V.K. Industrial Estate, Guindy, Chennai – 600 032

Note: The Candidate should clearly mention Advertisement number with date and Name of the post applied for, on top of the envelope.

About Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology:

Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) established by Government of India with the assistance of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) at Chennai. The main objective behind the setup of the institute was to develop manpower in different mediums of Plastics Engineering and Technology as no similar institute was in existence in the country. International Labour Organization (ILO) served as the executing agency. CIPET is a premier national institution under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers.CIPET operates from various locations spread across the country fulfilling the needs of Polymer and allied industries.

