CIPET Recruitment 2019: The posts for Junior Research Fellow and others are announced by Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology. Candidates are advised to fill the form as soon as possible as the last date for applying is August 31. The application process caries a particular format, candidates are suggested to fill the form as per the guidance. Candidates can find the forms that are available on official website cipet.gov.in.

Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology offers the post for Junior Research Fellow and for the Research Associate. Only the candidates who will fill the form are allowed to appear for the further process of recruitment. After August 31, there will be no forms available for the recruitment of posts for Junior Research and Associate Research after the last date introduced by Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology.

The Eligibility criteria are as follows: The candidate appearing for Junior Research Fellow must have the degree of Polymer Science, M.Tech in Chemistry, Microbiology, M.Sc., M.E., Physics, Material Science. The candidates who pursued Materials Science and Engineering, Engineering, Biotechnology, Plastics, Polymer nanotechnology. can also be acceptable. Either they should be qualified under these degrees or have a qualification from GATE and NET. Candidates can click on the direct link to get the form.

The aspirants are advised to take a print out of the application form for future use. The candidates can visit the official website of CIPET to get updated with the current information given by Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology. There might be any changes or new vacancies can be made, so the candidates who want to get enrolled with can visit the site once for the latest updates and personal satisfaction.

