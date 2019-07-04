Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology ( CIPET) Recruitment 2019: Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) has invited applications for the posts of Technician, Office Assistant and Faculty. The eligible candidate can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before July 15, 2019.
Notification Details:
Advertisement No: CIPET/ CSTS/ MDU/ 01/ 2019
Important Date:
Last Date of Application – July 15, 2019
Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology Vacancy Details
Technician
Tool Room
Processing
Testing
CAD/ Design
Maintenance
Office Assistant
Admin/Account
Training
Faculty
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Technician
Tool Room – DME/ DPMT or equivalent with 1-year post qualification experience in Total Room & CNC Machine Operations.
Processing – DPT / DPMT / Diploma or equivalent with 01-year post qualification experience in Operating Plastics Processing Machines
Testing – PGD-PPT with 01-year post qualification experience in Quality control lab in Plastics Testing Field
CAD/ Design – PDPMD or Equivalent with NX Creo & Catia certification with 01-year post qualification experience in both designing of Moulds/ Software Training
Maintenance – Dip/ I.T.I/ Turner/ Fitter/ Machinist or equivalent with 02 years post qualification experience in the relevant field.
Office Assistant
Admin/ Account – Dip/ I.T.I/ Fitter/ Machinist or equivalent with 02 years post qualification experience in the relevant field.
Training – Any full-time degree with 01-year post qualification experience, Tamil/ English Typing, Corel Draw/ Photoshop, MS Office Certification.
Faculty
B.E/ B.Tech in Plastics/ Polymer/ Mechanical with 01-year post qualification experience in handling Theory & Practical classes.
M.Sc Mathematics/ Physics with 01-year post qualification experience in handling Theory and Practical classes.
M.A English with 1-year post qualification experience in handling Theory and Practical Classes
How to Apply:
Eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format along with necessary enclosures and send the name by speed post to the Director & Head, CIPET. The application should be submitted on or before July 15, 2019.