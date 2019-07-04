Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) has issued notification for the posts of Technician, Office Assistant and Faculty. All eligible candidates can apply for the posts on or before July 15, 2019.

Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology ( CIPET) Recruitment 2019: Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) has invited applications for the posts of Technician, Office Assistant and Faculty. The eligible candidate can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before July 15, 2019.

Notification Details:

Advertisement No: CIPET/ CSTS/ MDU/ 01/ 2019

Important Date:

Last Date of Application – July 15, 2019

Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology Vacancy Details

Technician

Tool Room

Processing

Testing

CAD/ Design

Maintenance

Office Assistant

Admin/Account

Training

Faculty

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Technician

Tool Room – DME/ DPMT or equivalent with 1-year post qualification experience in Total Room & CNC Machine Operations.

Processing – DPT / DPMT / Diploma or equivalent with 01-year post qualification experience in Operating Plastics Processing Machines

Testing – PGD-PPT with 01-year post qualification experience in Quality control lab in Plastics Testing Field

CAD/ Design – PDPMD or Equivalent with NX Creo & Catia certification with 01-year post qualification experience in both designing of Moulds/ Software Training

Maintenance – Dip/ I.T.I/ Turner/ Fitter/ Machinist or equivalent with 02 years post qualification experience in the relevant field.

Office Assistant

Admin/ Account – Dip/ I.T.I/ Fitter/ Machinist or equivalent with 02 years post qualification experience in the relevant field.

Training – Any full-time degree with 01-year post qualification experience, Tamil/ English Typing, Corel Draw/ Photoshop, MS Office Certification.

Faculty

B.E/ B.Tech in Plastics/ Polymer/ Mechanical with 01-year post qualification experience in handling Theory & Practical classes.

M.Sc Mathematics/ Physics with 01-year post qualification experience in handling Theory and Practical classes.

M.A English with 1-year post qualification experience in handling Theory and Practical Classes

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format along with necessary enclosures and send the name by speed post to the Director & Head, CIPET. The application should be submitted on or before July 15, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App