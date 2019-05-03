ICSE, ISE results: CISCE will declare the results of ISCE and ISC on the official website at cisce.org on May 7. The exams were conducted in February-March 2019. Check the below mentioned steps to download the Class 10th and Class 12th results.

CISCE ICSE ISE results: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the Class 10th and Class 12th results on Tuesday, next week. The results will be released on the official website at cisce.org. Students will also be able to get the results through SMS. Students need to send ICSE or ISC with their unique ID code to 09248082883.

The ICSE matriculation examination was held from February 22 to March 25 while ICSE Class 12 examination was conducted from February 4 to March 25, 2019.

Steps to check CISCE ICSE ISE results

• Students need to visit the official website at cisce.org

• Click on the link named ICSE Results 2019 or ISC Results

• You will be redirected to a new page

• Enter your Unique ID provided by CISCE

• Results will be visible on the screen

• Download the result for your future reference

In a statement, CISCE secretary Gerry Arathoon said that from 2019 onwards, the candidates who fail in CISCE will get a second chance to pass the examination. In 2018, as many as 18 lakh students sat for ICSE in the country while 81,000 students sat for ISC.

About CISCE

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations was established in November 1958. CISCE is a privately held a national-level board of school education in India with headquarters in New Delhi. The official language of the Council is English. Over 2100 schools in India and abroad are affiliated to CISCE. The official website of the Council is cisce.org.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App