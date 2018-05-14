The ICSE and ISC results are going to be declared by the Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) today on their official website. Students can follow the steps given below to check their ICSE and ISC Results 2018. For rechecking of papers, students can apply easily through the official website.

ICSE and ISC Results 2018: The Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is all set to be announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the academic year 2017-18 on Monday, May 14, 2018. According to reports, around 1.8 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10 examination this year while 81,000 students participated in the Class 12 examination under the Board. Last year, the results for Class 10 and Class 12 was announce in the end of May. The results will be published on the official website of the board and students can check and download their results form the same.

The Council will be declaring the results at 3:00PM today, as per the notification on its official website. The results will be available on the official website of the council and students can also avail their results by registration via SMS on their mobile phones. This year, the students can apply for rechecking of the papers online through the official website of the council at cisce.org whereas the head of the school can apply for recheck through the careers portal available online.

To check the ICSE or ISC Results 2018 students can follow the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of the council, www.cisce.org On the home page search for the link that read, “ICSE Results 2018″ or ISC Results 2018” and click on the relevant link Enter your Unique ID, index number and the CAPTCHA on the screen of your computer Your result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print out if necessary

Students can also avail their ICSE or ISC results via SMS, and to acces the same they need to type:

To get ICSE Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS ICSE<Space><Unique Id> and send it to 09248082883. To get ISC Results 2018 on your Mobile SMS ISC<Space><Unique Id> and send it 09248082883.

To go to the official website and download your ICSE and ISC Results 2018 directly, click here: ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Results 2018

