The Central Industrial Security Force has released the revised answer key for the CISF constable 2017 on June 25, 2019. Candidates can check the answer key on the official website @cisfrectt.in. The examination for constable posts was conducted on February 17, 2019. The final selection list will be released after the medical examination.

Officials have published the answer key in both English and Urdu languages. Candidates who have appeared for the examination for the concerned post can check their answer key in the particular language.

How to download CISF Constable 2017 answer key:

1,. Visit the official website @cisfrectt.in

2. Click on the answer key link

3. Enter Roll no. and other details

4. Download the answer key

5. take the print out for future reference

The examination for the CISF Constable 2017 was conducted on February 17, 2019 across the country. The first answer key was released on June 24, 2019. However, the selection process will be done after OMR or Computer-based written exam and PET and PST. Later, the documentation and trade test will be done for the selection process. The concerned department will release the final selection on the merit calculated in the examination. The selection for the CISF Constable 2017 will be done after all the exams. Later, the medical examination will be done for the selected candidates after which a final list will be published. As per officials, around 447 posts of CISF Constable/driver and Constable/DCPO – 2017 in the organisation.

The candidates need to check the website for more details regarding the post. The candidates have been advised by the officials to look into the latest information for the CISF Constable.

