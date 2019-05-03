CISF Constable Admit Card 2017: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the hall tickets for CISF Constable/ Driver and DCPO 2017 Medical Exam. The admit card for the upcoming examination was released on the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.in. Now the candidates who were waiting for the hall tickets can visit the CISF website and download the same. CISF will conduct the exam for Driver/Constable post from May 8 to May 17, this month.

CISF has uploaded the list of selected candidates on the website. It includes all the important details including registration number, roll number, Date of Medical Exam and venue for the exam.

The exam will be held for 447 posts including 344 Constable/Driver posts and 103 Constable/ Driver-cum-Pump-Operator posts.

Check steps to download CISF Constable 2017 Admit Card:

• Candidates need to visit the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.in

• On the homepage, click on the link reading Medical Exam Admit Card for Constable

•You will be redirected to a new page7 new page

• Enter your credentials including registration number and password

• Enter the Submit button

• You will get admit card on the screen

• Download the same and take a printed copy

No candidate will be allowed to sit in the examination without hall ticket. Before the beginning of the test, CISF officials will check whether students are carrying the admit cards. Only after proper identification, aspirants will be able to enter the examination hall. Meanwhile, online registration for the above-mentioned posts was thrown open on February 12, 2019, and the last date for submission of applications was March 19.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App