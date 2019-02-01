CISF Constable admit card: The hall ticket for the recruitment to the post of Constable/ Driver posts. The interested candidates can download it through the official websites, cisf.gov.in, cisfrectt.in. The examinations will be conducted on February 17, 2019 at around 12 centres across the country.

CISF Constable admit card: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the hall ticket for the recruitment to the post of Constable/ Driver posts. The interested candidates can download it through the official websites, cisf.gov.in, cisfrectt.in. The examinations will be held on February 17, 2019. It will be held at around 12 centres across the country. The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs (25,500 to 81,100) as per the seventh pay commission.

CISF Constable admit card released: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, cisf.gov.in

Step 2: Download the ‘CISF constable’ admit card link

Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it. Take a print out for future use.

Things allowed inside the exam hall

The candidates are requested to wear light clothes with half sleeves not having big buttons/ flower in summer.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the centre without wearing slippers, sandals, low heels and shoes in summer weather conditions

In winter, the candidates can wear woollen clothes and jackets

Things not allowed inside the exam hall

Candidates cannot wear extra clothes apart from those mentioned in the notification.

Candidates cannot enter the examination centre with shoes and socks.

