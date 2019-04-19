CISF Constable Driver Result out: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) which falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs conducted a recruitment examination to hire candidates for vacant positions. Now, the authorities have announced the result and there have been 447 candidates selected for the next level. The next leg of the recruitment process will be a medical examination. Only the candidates who have cleared the first test can sit for the medical examination.

CISF Constable Driver Result out: CISF driver, DCPO result: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) which falls under the Ministry of Home Affairs has finally announced the results for examination conducted by them aiming to hire people for the post of driver, DCPO. The result is available for the candidates who sat for the recruitment test on the official website itself. The examination was held on February 17, 2019 using the computer-based test (CBT) mode. The candidates can now check their results at cisf.gov.in directly.

To save you from the chaos, we have listed here the easy and small steps to check your scores for the recruitment examinations of CISF driver, DCPO!

Step 1: Go on the official website of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) which is cisf.gov.in

Step 2: Find and click on the link ‘Candidates for Medical Examination for the post of Constable/Dvr & DCPO – 2017’ under the notice board which is present on the homepage of the website only.

Step 3: Now, a PDF will flash on your screen.

Step 4: Check if your roll number is in the list or not.

If you are selected in the first examination, start prepping up for the next levels. The candidates who wanted to work with the Central Industrial Security Force have this golden opportunity in hand and should not miss it at any cost.

Here’s the pay scale for selected students!

The candidates who will finally get selected will get a good healthy package. The salary will range between Rs 25,500 to 81,100 as per the seventh pay commission.The computer based examination for selection of 447 candidates was held on February 17, 2019 across 12 centres in India.

