CISF Constable Recruitment 2019: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Constable (Tradesman) on the official website recently. According to the notification, the offline application process for the vacancies have already started and is currently accessible through the official website – www.cisf.gov.in. There are 914 vacancies against the Constable Tradesman post.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2019 Notification

The CISF Constable Recruitment 2019 Notification was issued by the CISF on September 21, 2019. According to the notification released by the CISF, vacancies have been announced for the post of Constable (Tradesman). There are as many as 914 vacancies against the mentioned post. CISF is conducting this recruitment drive to engage fresh candidates to the Constable posts under the Government of India.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2019 Application Procedure

The offline application process for the vacant posts started from September 23, 2019. The last date for submission of the CISF Constable Offline Application 2019 for Constable (Tradesman) vacancies has been scheduled for September 21, 2019. Candidates will have to fill the application forms in the prescribed format and submit the same at the concerned department of the CISF.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2019 Vacancy Details

The CISF Constable Notification 2019 says that there are 914 vacancies of Constable in the Tradesman categories. The vacant positions are for the following trades – Cook, Cobbler, Barber, Washer-man, Carpenter, Sweeper, Painter, Mason, Plumber, Mali and Electrician. Candidates who are shortlisted will be posted in the following regions – Northern, Eastern, NCR, Central, Western, Southern, South Eastern and North Eastern Regions.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a Matriculation passed certificate from a recognized Board or equivalent qualification. Candidates must also have qualified certificate in the relevant trade from Industrial Training Institute.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2019 Back-log vacancies

There are some back log vacancies in the following trades –

Cobbler – 101 vacancies

Barber – 202 vacancies

Download the CISF Constable 2019 Notification PDF here: https://www.cisf.gov.in/

