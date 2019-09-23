CISF Constable Recruitment 2019: The Central Industrial Security Force or CISF, has released the notification inviting application for filling of hundreds of vacancies of Constable posts. The selected candidates will be given a handsome salary. All the required details are mentioned below.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2019: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be filling hundreds of vacancies of Constable through recruitment drive. For the same, the CISF has released the notification on the official website at cisf.gov.in. Candidates can visit the official websites and apply for the said posts.

The application process for 914 has begun. Interested candidates can apply for the CISF Constable Recruitment 2019 till October 22, 2019. Reports suggest that the online application process has discontinued. It is not clear why it has been stopped.

Check steps to apply for CISF Constable Recruitment 2019:

First, visit the official website at cisf.gov.in On the homepage, click on the recruitment option You will be taken to a new page You need to click on the application link Here, you need yo click on the new registration option Add details to form and upload required documents Last, male an online payment

The story is being updated…

