CISF Constable Recruitment 2019: Notification out for 914 Tradesmen vacancies has been released by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Interested candidates can check the details on the notification before filling the online application form.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2019: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recruiting wing has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of CISF Constable (Tradesman) through its official website – cisfrectt.in. Interested candidates are advised to check the notification before filling the online application form through the CISF portal. According to reports, the CISF Constable 2019 Notification is now available on the official website and candidates can download the same by following the instructions given below.

CISF Constable Recruitment Notification 2019: How to download?

Candidates need to visit the official website – cisfrectt.in

On the homepage, click on the link to the notification

On clicking, a pdf with all the necessary information will be displayed

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Moreover, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is conducting the recruitment drive for 914 Constable (Tradesman) vacancies and the online application process for the same will commence from September 23, 2019 through the official website of CISF. Also, the vacancies are for the following trades – Cook, Cobbler, Barber, Sweeper, Painter, Mason, Washer-man, Carpenter, Plumber, Mali and Electrician in Northern, Southern, NCR, Western, Central, Eastern, South Eastern and North Eastern Regions of the country.

All those who are eligible for the posts must submit their applications for CISF Constable Recruitment from September 23, 2019. Candidates must note that the last date for submission of the online applications has been scheduled for October 22, 2019.

CISF Constable Vacancy Details

Constable (Tradesman) – 914 Posts

Cook – 350

Sweeper – 270

Washer-man – 133

Barber – 109

Cobbler – 101

Barber – 202

Carpenter – 14

Cobbler – 13

Painter – 6

Mason – 5

Plumber – 4

Mali – 4

Electrician – 3

Back-log vacancies

