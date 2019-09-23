CISF Constable Recruitment 2019: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications for Constable (Tradesmen). The online application process for the same has been started today and will end on October 22.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications from male Indian citizens for the temporary post of Constable (Tradesmen). The online application process will begin from today for 914 vacancies and interested candidates can apply for the CISF Constable post online through the official website cisfrectt.in before the last date October 22, 2019.

CISF had issued the official notification for the recruitment of 914 vacancies on September 21, for which the submission of online application form was scheduled to start from September 23 (today). This is a great opportunity to work for all those candidates who were looking out for such vacancies.

As per the notification, a total of 914 vacancies include vacancies for Cobbler, Painter, Barber, Washer-man, Mason, Carpenter, Sweeper, Plumber, Electrician and Mali.

Vacancy details to apply for CISF Constable Recruitment 2019:

Const/Cook– 350 Posts

Const/ Cobbler– 13 Posts

Const/ Barber– 109 Posts

Const/ Washer-man– 133 Posts

Const/ Carpenter– 14 Posts

Const/ Sweeper– 270 Posts

Const/ Painter– 6 Posts

Const/ Mason– 5 Posts

Const/ Plumber– 4 Posts

Const/ Electrician– 3 Posts

Const/ Mali– 4 Posts

Back-log vacancies

Const/ Cobbler– 1 Post

Const/ Barber– 2 Posts

Eligibility criteria to apply for CISF Constable Recruitment 2019:

Educational qualification

Skilled Trade

Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent for skilled trades like Barber, Cobbler, Washer-man, Painter, Mason, Electrician, Carpenter, Plumber and Mali.

Unskilled Trade

Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent for unskilled trades like Sweeper.

The recruitment process will include the following;

Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Documentation, Trade Test, Written Test, and Medical Examination.

Age limit

The candidates applying for 914 vacancies should be between the age of 18-23 years.

How to apply for CISF Constable Recruitment 2019?

Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment of CISF Constable (Tradesmen) post in a prescribed format and candidates are advised to read the notification carefully before applying. The last date to submit the application form is October 22, 2019.

