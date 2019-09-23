Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications from male Indian citizens for the temporary post of Constable (Tradesmen). The online application process will begin from today for 914 vacancies and interested candidates can apply for the CISF Constable post online through the official website cisfrectt.in before the last date October 22, 2019.
CISF had issued the official notification for the recruitment of 914 vacancies on September 21, for which the submission of online application form was scheduled to start from September 23 (today). This is a great opportunity to work for all those candidates who were looking out for such vacancies.
As per the notification, a total of 914 vacancies include vacancies for Cobbler, Painter, Barber, Washer-man, Mason, Carpenter, Sweeper, Plumber, Electrician and Mali.
Vacancy details to apply for CISF Constable Recruitment 2019:
Const/Cook– 350 Posts
Const/ Cobbler– 13 Posts
Const/ Barber– 109 Posts
Const/ Washer-man– 133 Posts
Const/ Carpenter– 14 Posts
Const/ Sweeper– 270 Posts
Const/ Painter– 6 Posts
Const/ Mason– 5 Posts
Const/ Plumber– 4 Posts
Const/ Electrician– 3 Posts
Const/ Mali– 4 Posts
Back-log vacancies
Const/ Cobbler– 1 Post
Const/ Barber– 2 Posts
Eligibility criteria to apply for CISF Constable Recruitment 2019:
Educational qualification
Skilled Trade
Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent for skilled trades like Barber, Cobbler, Washer-man, Painter, Mason, Electrician, Carpenter, Plumber and Mali.
Unskilled Trade
Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent for unskilled trades like Sweeper.
The recruitment process will include the following;
Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Documentation, Trade Test, Written Test, and Medical Examination.
Age limit
The candidates applying for 914 vacancies should be between the age of 18-23 years.
How to apply for CISF Constable Recruitment 2019?
Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment of CISF Constable (Tradesmen) post in a prescribed format and candidates are advised to read the notification carefully before applying. The last date to submit the application form is October 22, 2019.