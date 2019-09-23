CISF Constable/Tradesman Recruitment 2019: The online registrations for Constable Recruitment in CISF has been discontinued. Candidates who wish to apply must note that applications will be accepted via post only. For more details refer to the article given below.

CISF Constable/Tradesman Recruitment 2019: The online registrations for Constable Recruitment in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recruitment 2019 has been discontinued, according to reports. Candidates who wish to apply for the CISF Constable/Tradesman post vacancies must note that applications will not be accepted online anymore. The online process has been discontinued and candidates must submit their filled up applications via post only. Candidates are advised to check the details of the Constable recruitment 2019 on the official website and refer to the notification released by the recruitment body of CISF.

Moreover, the notification says that there are 914 vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process has been opened from today, September 23, 2019, and the last date for receipt of the applications via post is October 22, 2019. However, candidates applying from the northeastern region may submit till October 29, 2019.

The CISF Constable recruitment 2019 is for the following Tradesman posts – cook, cobbler, sweeper, painter, barber, carpenter, washer-man, mason, mali, electrician and plumber. Candidates who are in the age bracket of 18 to 23 years and have a Class 10th or Matriculation pass certificate are eligible for applying to the following post vacancies.

CISF Constable/Tradesman Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Cook – 350 posts

Cobbler – 13 posts

Barber – 109 posts

Washer-man – 133 posts

Carpenter – 14 posts

Sweeper – 270 posts

Painter- 6 posts

Mason – 5 posts

Plumber – 4 posts

Mali – 4 posts

Electrician – 3 posts

Backlog Vacancies:

Cobbler 1 post

Barber – 2 posts

For more details, candidates are advised to refer to the notification on the CISF recruitment portal and check all the details such as examination pattern/PET details, salary structure, and others.

