CISF Constable/Tradesman Recruitment 2019: The online registrations for Constable Recruitment in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recruitment 2019 has been discontinued, according to reports. Candidates who wish to apply for the CISF Constable/Tradesman post vacancies must note that applications will not be accepted online anymore. The online process has been discontinued and candidates must submit their filled up applications via post only. Candidates are advised to check the details of the Constable recruitment 2019 on the official website and refer to the notification released by the recruitment body of CISF.
Moreover, the notification says that there are 914 vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process has been opened from today, September 23, 2019, and the last date for receipt of the applications via post is October 22, 2019. However, candidates applying from the northeastern region may submit till October 29, 2019.
The CISF Constable recruitment 2019 is for the following Tradesman posts – cook, cobbler, sweeper, painter, barber, carpenter, washer-man, mason, mali, electrician and plumber. Candidates who are in the age bracket of 18 to 23 years and have a Class 10th or Matriculation pass certificate are eligible for applying to the following post vacancies.
CISF Constable/Tradesman Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details
Cook – 350 posts
Cobbler – 13 posts
Barber – 109 posts
Washer-man – 133 posts
Carpenter – 14 posts
Sweeper – 270 posts
Painter- 6 posts
Mason – 5 posts
Plumber – 4 posts
Mali – 4 posts
Electrician – 3 posts
Backlog Vacancies:
Cobbler 1 post
Barber – 2 posts
For more details, candidates are advised to refer to the notification on the CISF recruitment portal and check all the details such as examination pattern/PET details, salary structure, and others.