CISF driver, DCPO result announced: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which serves under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has announced the result for the recruitment examination held for the post of driver, DCPO. The candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can access the result by visiting the official website of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), cisf.gov.in. The examination was organised in a computer-based test (CBT) mode on February 17, 2019. A total number of 447 candidates have been selected for the second round of the recruitment. The shortlisted candidates are now supposed to appear for the medical examination. The exam was held in the year 2018.

Steps to check the CISF driver, DCPO result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), cisf.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying candidates for Medical Examination for the post of Constable/Driver and SCPO 2017 present on the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF will open in a new window.

Step 4: Check your roll number.

Step 5: Download your result.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result and keep a copy with you for future references.

Pay Scale:

The shortlisted candidates will get paid in the range of Rs 25,500 per month to 81,100 per month as per the seventh pay commission.

About CISF:

The Central Industry Security Force (CISF) was established on June 15, 1983. The current active strength of the CISF is 148,371 personnel. The duties of the CISF are providing security to sensitive governmental buildings, the Delhi Metro and airports. The CISF serves under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the headquarters of the organisation are situated in New Delhi. CISF also guards more than 300 industrial units and government infrastructure projects pan-India.

