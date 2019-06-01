CISF Head Constable 2019 admit card out: The admit cards for the written examination for recruitment to the post of head constable have been released by the CISF. All the candidates who have applied for the same can download there admit cards by visiting the official website of CISF, cisfrectt.in.

CISF Head Constable 2019 admit card out: The Central Industrial Security Force or popularly known as the CISF has issued the admit cards for the head constable examination 2019 on June 1, 2019. All the candidates who have applied for the same can download there admit cards by visiting the official website of CISF, cisfrectt.in. The CISF head constable 2019 written examination will be a computer-based test (CBT), the date of the test is still not confirmed by the authorities of the examination but the date of the exam is expected to confirm it soon.

The recruitment process for the same consists of six stages including the Height Bar Test (HBT), Documentation, skill test (typewriting), written test, medical examination and Physical standard test (PST).

The CBT consists of objective type questions of 100 marks and the candidates will be allotted a time of two hours to solve the paper. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 429 vacancies are to be filled.

Steps to download the CISF admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), cisffrectt.in.

Step 2: Tap the login option.

Step 3: Enter the provided details in the mentioned fields to make a login.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

The question paper for the same consists of 100 questions of General Intelligence, Arithmetic, General Knowledge, General English or Hindi. the minimum marks needed to clearly pass the exam are 35 per cent marks of the total marks for the general category and 33 per cent marks for the SC, ST and OBC category.

