CISF Head Constable Admit Card 2019: Central Industrial Security Force likely to release hall tickets tomorrow at cisf.gov.in: The candidates who have applied for the examination can download the hall tickets from the official websites at cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in. The CISF will conduct the examination by the end of June, next month. The CISF had released the notification for 429 vacancies.

CISF Head Constable Admit Card 2019: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is highly expected to release admit cards for head constable recruitment test on Saturday, June 1. The candidates who have applied for the examination can download the hall tickets from the official websites at cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in. The CISF will conduct the examination by the end of June, next month.

There will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) format in the written test. For qualifying the examination, candidates need to score at least 35 per cent marks. Candidates belonging to reserved categories are supposed to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

Check steps to download CISF Head Constable Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official websites at cisf.gov.in or cisfrectt.in. On the homepage, click on download admit card link Enter your credentials. CISF Head Constable Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future correspondence.

The CISF had earlier released the notification for 429 vacancies which are mentioned below:

Direct Male: 328 Direct Female: 37 LDCE: 64

The question paper will be an objective type having 100 questions and the time duration has been set for 120 minutes. Those, who qualify the examination and get selected, will be given salary as per the 7th Pay Commission starting from Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App